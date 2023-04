The Russian hockey cannon Alexander Ovechkin from Washington moved in the past season from third place to second place in the historical table of NHL scorers, ahead of Gordie Howe. The 37-year-old Capitals captain improved to 822 goals from 1347 games. Howe scored 801 goals in 1767 duels between 1946 and 1971 for Detroit and then in the 1979/80 season for Hartford. The record holder is Wayne Gretzky with 894 hits.

