Dusan can leave Juventus as early as January

Dusan Vlahovic he is always being looked at by several teams, two in particular, especially after the start of the season which saw him return to scoring with good regularity: 4 goals in the first four days of the championship, before the injury which left him out for a few matches. According to what was reported by Corriere dello Sport, the paths of Juventus and the player could part ways as early as the January transfer window, for reasons not essentially linked to the field, but rather for purely economic reasons. The Serbian cost the Juventus club 70 million euros and receives 12 million per season, and weighs 43 million on the budget until 2026.

Spread the salary and duration of the contract

In Vlahovic’s two seasons at Juventus his performance was not what the management expected, also due to the groin problems that gripped him and prevented him from performing at his best. Juventus wouldn’t want to lose him, and is thinking of proposing to the player, and his entourage, to spread the current salary and thus extend the duration of his contract. This does not seem easy to implement given the interests of various clubs around Europe

Real Madrid could sink the blow

Il Real Madrid look carefully at the evolution of the affair linked to Dusan Vlahovic, given that i blancos they have yet to find a bomber jacket that can replace it Benzema, flew to Arabia in the summer. In the summer they bought Joselu but it is not proving to be up to such a prestigious team. It is rumored that Florentino Perez is thinking of making a 10 million offer to Juventus for the loan until June, with a redemption obligation to be established at the end of the season, but the negotiation will not be so simple given the formula that Real would like to implement.

Chelsea had looked for him in the summer

Vlahovic was already sought in the summer transfer session, for a possible exchange with Lukaku which did not come to fruition, with the Belgian then ending up at Roma. But the leadership of the blues they wouldn’t have abandoned the idea of ​​bringing the Juventus striker to London, given the many problems the team is having in attack. The latest rumors say that from London they are preparing an offer of 60 million euros for the Juventus center forwardbut the figure may not be enough to convince the Turin club to sell the attacker.

