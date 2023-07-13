Dusan Vlahovic close to PSG: the Juventus forward is “a priority” for Luis Enrique

Il Paris Saint Germain has targeted Twelve Vlahovic: second The Parisianthe forward of the Juventus is “one of priority” of the Parisian club. The coach Luis Enrique he wants it to beef up his attack, particularly if he were to leave Kylian Mbappewhich has not renewed and could choose the Real Madrid. In the last few hours, the Serbian attacker’s candidacy has taken off, also because the alternatives around Europe are not entirely convincing. For Victor Osimhen il Napoli shoot high, asking 180 million euroswhile the Tottenham star Harry Kane is in advanced negotiation with the Bayern Monaco.

So here is Vlahovic, who still has a three-year contract with the Juventus, could be the right name in case of Mbappé’s farewell. With the arrival of the new Football Director Cristiano Giuntolithe company is ready to move to define the various scheduled incoming and outgoing transactions, the sum of which will result in the squad for the year of the relaunch. To fold, could be just two of the ninety pieces of the team Massimiliano Allegrior Federico Church and precisely Vlahovic, who for various reasons today seem to be the main candidates for a ‘sacrifice’ on the market aimed at financing reinforcements necessary. Always monitoring the situation of Paul Pogbawho for now wants to stay in black and white but is tempted by the millionaire offers from theSaudi Arabia.

