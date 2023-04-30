Düsseldorf home series also holds against Karlsruhe

Status: 04/30/2023 5:16 p.m

Fortuna Düsseldorf remained unbeaten in the seventh home game of the year in the 2nd Bundesliga. Jordy de Wijs gave his team a last-minute 3-2 (1-1) win against Karlsruher SC on Sunday (April 30, 2023).

It was clear from the game that both Fortuna Düsseldorf and Karlsruher SC are probably not about too much in this second division season. Only the KSC tried it offensively at the beginning – and became dangerous after a few seconds. Mikkel Kaufmann was released in the opposing penalty area and hit the post from a tight angle (1st).

Karlsruhe merchant punishes weak Fortuna

From that moment on, the game left almost everything missing. There was no pace in the game, both teams shied away from risk and there were no successful individual actions. Little came from Düsseldorf in particular. During the week, the club caused a sensation with their plan to give all fans free entry in the future, but the performance on the pitch was anything but headline-grabbing.

It wasn’t until the 27th minute that there was a little excitement in front of the gates again – and again the guests in the person of Kaufmann were the initiators. After a cross, the striker headed the ball just wide of the post. A minute later, Kaufmann took the shot again and shot quite harmlessly from 20 meters – but Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier let the ball slip under his glove. The lead for Karlsruhe (28th).

Dusseldorf fully there after the goal

That moment seemed to be a wake-up call for the hosts. Just three minutes later, Daniel Ginczek just inches wide of the target (31′), then Dawid Kownacki had the chance to equalize with a header from seven meters (32′). The third top-class player then scored the goal, after a one-two with Kownacki, Kristoffer Peterson tipped the ball into the Karlsruhe goal to make it 1-1 (33′).

Afterwards, the hosts continued to control the game, but without having that great urge towards the goal. Nevertheless, Emmanuel Iyoha almost scored the opening goal, but from close range he put the ball straight into the arms of KSC keeper Max Weiß (41′).

Zimmermann counters on Heise

After the half-time break, the game needed some time to warm up again, and again KSC had the first good chance. This time, Kastenmeier was there with a strong reflex after Leon Jensen headed the ball from close range (54′). Shortly thereafter, the goalkeeper had no chance. Philip Heise volleyed the ball after a blocked free kick and scored to put the visitors back in the lead (66′).

But that didn’t last long in this case either. After a deflected cross, Matthias Zimmermann was able to push the ball over the line from close range to make it 2-2 (72′).

Much looked like this was the end – but in the last second Düsseldorf struck again. Shinta Appelkamp crossed from half field and Jordy de Wijs headed the winning goal for his team. Fortuna kept his clean record at home for the year – and still has theoretical chances of promotion. The gap to Hamburger SV in third place is only six points.

Dusseldorf against Kiel, Karlsruhe against Hanover

On Matchday 31, Fortuna Düsseldorf welcomes KSV Holstein Kiel (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 1 p.m.). At the same time, KSC is challenged at home against Hannover.