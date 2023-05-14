Dustin Johnson takes the lead on the wire in Tulsa

Long runner-up, Dustin Johnson finished this second round at the top of the standings (-14 total). After having started perfectly, with three birdies on the first four holes, the American placed a final boost to record three new birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th (8 in all, 1 bogey).
The 38-year-old is two steps ahead of Branden Grace. While he remained seated in the leader’s chair for the vast majority of the day, the South African conceded his first two bogeys of the tournament on 15 and 16. His 5 birdies still allow him to return a card of 67 and take second place (-12 total).
Brooks Koepka makes the top 10
The third step of the podium (-10 total) is occupied by Bubba Watson, author of a record of 64 this Saturday (7 birdies, 1 bogey). At the finish, Bryson DeChambeau climbed alone to 4th place (-9). Cameron Smith and Brendan Steele share 5th position (-8 total). Accompanied by Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka ranks 7th (-7). The American returned an error-free card with 5 birdies. At -6, seven golfers take 9th place. We find Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters, Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Eugenio Chacarra, Danny Lee and Abraham Ancer.
Gooch and Mickelson more discreet
Winner of the last two LIV tournaments, Talor Gooch is this time behind (38th, -1 total). The American made a card of 71 (2 birdies, 3 bogeys). For his part, Phil Mickelson remains at the bottom of the ranking (43rd, by total). At the team level, 4Aces GC leads the dance (-26) with a stroke ahead of Stinger GC (-25) and four over Crushers GC (-22)