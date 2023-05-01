Home » Dutch Cup: PSV Eindhoven defeats Ajax Amsterdam in final
Dutch Cup: PSV Eindhoven defeats Ajax Amsterdam in final

Dutch Cup: PSV Eindhoven defeats Ajax Amsterdam in final

Status: 04/30/2023 9:40 p.m

PSV Eindhoven has won the Dutch Cup. In the final on Sunday (April 30, 2023), PSV defeated arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam 4-3 (1-1, 1-1, 1-0) after a penalty shoot-out.

For legendary striker and current PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy it was the first major title as a coach. Ajax took the lead shortly before the break with an own goal by Englishman Jarrad Branthwaite (43′). Former Bundesliga professional Thorgan Hazard (67th) scored the equalizer for Eindhoven on submission by PSV shooting star Xavi Simons.

In a battle-focused overtime, no goals were scored. PSV then won the penalty shoot-out 3-2. Fabio Daniel Silva converted the decisive shot.

Eindhoven repeated last year’s triumph

Van Nistelrooy had succeeded Roger Schmidt, who had moved to Benfica, at the start of the season. As a player, van Nistelrooy had scored 62 goals in 67 games for Eindhoven between 1998 and 2001.

For PSV it was the second cup win in a row and the eleventh in the club’s history. Only Ajax (20) and Feyenoord (13) have won the title more often.

