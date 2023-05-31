Home » Dutch football player Promes faces another trial, this time for drugs
Sports

Dutch football player Promes faces another trial, this time for drugs

by admin
Dutch football player Promes faces another trial, this time for drugs

According to investigators, they smuggled the drugs through the Belgian port of Antwerp. A preliminary hearing before the court is scheduled for Monday, according to the Dutch agency ANP. Promes will not be present as he has been living in Russia since 2021, where he plays for Spartak Moscow.

Another Promes case came before the court in March, in which he faces up to two years in prison for bodily harm. He was charged after stabbing a cousin in the leg and seriously injuring him at a family party in 2020.

At the time of the incident, Promes was working for Ajax Amsterdam, he also played for Twente and Sevilla in the past. He played 50 games for the national team and scored seven goals. He last wore the national team jersey at Euro 2021 in a duel against the Czech Republic.

See also  Hungary, gender battle: "Orbán's councilors want women at home without education"

You may also like

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Ons...

not yet healed – breaking latest news

“Iron Man” at home and abroad competes for...

Josef Newgarden’s Indy 500 win part of historic...

Transfers FC Barcelona | ‘L’Equipe’ assures that Messi...

Gaël Monfils, after his success against Baez: “Top...

Soccer: Bayern restart with old guard

Rob Marshall: Senior Red Bull designer to join...

“Sports to the Future Contribute to the New...

Wednesday’s gossip: Benzema, Smith Rowe, Enrique, Caicedo, Gnonto

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy