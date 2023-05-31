Dutch football player Promes faces another trial, this time for drugs

According to investigators, they smuggled the drugs through the Belgian port of Antwerp. A preliminary hearing before the court is scheduled for Monday, according to the Dutch agency ANP. Promes will not be present as he has been living in Russia since 2021, where he plays for Spartak Moscow.

Another Promes case came before the court in March, in which he faces up to two years in prison for bodily harm. He was charged after stabbing a cousin in the leg and seriously injuring him at a family party in 2020.