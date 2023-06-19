Dutch footballer Quincy Promes has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison for aggravated assault

Quincy Promes, footballer of Spartak Moscow and the Dutch national team, was convicted to one and a half years in prison for aggravated assault in the Netherlands. The facts dated back to 2020, when Promes stabbed a cousin in the leg. Initially he had been investigated for attempted murder, but then the Dutch prosecution had reduced the case: the prosecutor had asked for two years’ imprisonment.

Promes has lived in Russia since 2021, the year in which he was bought by Spartak Moscow, a team he had already played for between 2014 and 2018. This season he was also voted the best footballer in the Russian league. He had previously played for Twente, Ajax and Sevilla. With the Dutch national team he counts 50 appearances.

In addition to the assault, Promes is involved in another penal case that is still ongoing: he is in fact suspected of having participated in the importation of over 1,300 kilos of cocaine that arrived in 2020 at the port of Antwerp, Belgium. Of the two containers in the shipment, one had been seized by customs. According to the Dutch press, Promes would have been intercepted together with other people while organizing the traffic.

