Xinhua News Agency, London, December 28 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Premier League giants Liverpool announced on the 28th that Dutch striker Jacques Po has reached an agreement with them on the personal terms of the transfer and passed the medical examination. officially became a member of Liverpool.

On November 25, Dutch team player Gakpo (right) fought for the World Cup in Qatar.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

The 23-year-old Gakpo performed well in the World Cup that ended not long ago. He scored 3 goals in 5 appearances and made great achievements for the Dutch team to advance to the quarter-finals. In the Eredivisie competition this season before the start of the World Cup, Gakpo, who scored 9 goals and contributed 12 assists for PSV, ranked first in the league’s scorer list and assist list.

Before Liverpool’s official announcement, Eindhoven had taken the lead in confirming that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool on the transfer of Gakpo, and revealed that the transfer fee was the highest in the club’s history. According to British media sources, the transfer is worth about 40-50 million euros (1 euro is about 7.41 yuan).

Gakpo will wear Liverpool’s No. 18 jersey. He said in an interview with Liverpool’s official website on the 28th that he was looking forward to starting training at Anfield and playing for a great club like Liverpool.

Gakpo’s fellow Dutchman Van Dijk also met with him that day. Gakpo revealed that the two had actually talked a lot on the phone in the past few days. Van Dijk told him that joining Liverpool was the right choice and would make him a better player. “He also told me it was like a real big family here. I think that’s very important to me because I’m a family guy.”

Gakpo is a native of Eindhoven. He came from the Eindhoven youth training and made his first team debut in February 2018. He represented PSV in 159 appearances and scored 55 goals. For the national team, he has played 14 games on behalf of the Netherlands so far, contributing 6 goals.

[

责编：刘希尧 ]