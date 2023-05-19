Dutch ultras attack footballers’ families – breaking latest news

Of Simon Goliath

After West Ham’s late goal, a group of Az Alkmaar ultras tried to break into the area reserved for the families and friends of English footballers

A great joy that risked turning into a nightmare. Indeed, it happens that the West Hamengaged in the field ofThe Alkmaar in the Conference League semi-final second leg, he scored on time with Fornals thus arriving at the final in Prague, where on 7 June he will face Fiorentina. A huge disappointment for the Dutch and their fans, some of whom end up losing control.

Dressed in black and hooded to hide their identity, a group of ultras therefore makes its way into the stands to clash with the away fans. The situation spirals out of control when dozens of hooligans pour into the sector housing the families and friends of West Ham players.

The testimonials At that point in fact, without hesitating, Michail Antonio and Flynn Downes they jump over the billboards to help their loved ones, followed immediately by Lucas Paqueta e Said Benrahma. At the same time some brave English fans desperately try to oppose the ultras, dueling them blow for blow at the top of the stairs to prevent them from having access to the sector where women, children and the elderly sat.



I had the family there — the words of the goalkeeper Areola – I was worried. Safety is the most important thing in a stadium, especially in this type of event. Concept reiterated by the coach Moyes, apprehensive about his 87-year-old father: Security wanted to take me into the changing rooms, but I had to make sure my players weren’t involved. Finally the condemnation of the Az Alkmaar coach, Pascal Jansen: I am ashamed that all this happened in our stadium. See also Spain media: Al-Khelaifi wants to kick Leonardo out of PSG