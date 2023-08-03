Dwight Howard sued for abuse and violence by a man

Dwight Howard is at the center of a legal dispute. According to documents obtained from RadarOnline.comHoward was sued by a man named Stephen Harper, who filed a number of serious allegations against the athlete, including alleged abuse and violence.

It all started when Harper contacted Howard on May 29, 2021 through a secondary Instagram account, submitting his cell phone number. Howard allegedly replied with the devil emoji, starting a series of text exchanges.

In conversations with Howard, Harper says the NBA athlete showed an interest in explicit sexual content and requests for intimate photos. Furthermore, the interaction between the two would not stop there: in the following months, contacts would intensify, culminating in a proposal to meet during the summer.

According to the lawsuit, on July 19, 2021, Howard allegedly invited Harper to his home in Georgia. During the Uber ride to Howard’s residence, the athlete allegedly suggested the possibility of a threesome, leaving Harper to choose the third participant.

And in Howard’s house the events that led to the lawsuit of abuse and violence would then take place. At this time, the athlete has yet to comment on Harper’s claims.

