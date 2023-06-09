Home » Dwight Howard: Taiwan offer 65% lower than first year, really disrespectful
Sports

Dwight Howard: Taiwan offer 65% lower than first year, really disrespectful

by admin
Dwight Howard: Taiwan offer 65% lower than first year, really disrespectful

Dwight Howard is very disappointed with the offer that the Taoyuan Leopards made him for next season.

The center finished his first season in Taiwan with 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5 assists in 20 games.

“They offered me a salary 65% ​​lower than my first year. It’s a really disrespectful proposition. I think I brought value to the team,” Howard said which he hopes to return to the NBA at Taiwannews.

Howard was making about $200,000 a month in Taiwan.

The CEO of the Taiwanese team said the salary offered is based on a new calculation method.

Howard played 20 of 30 games because he was injured in 10 of them.

In the new contract, there are “win bonuses, loss bonuses and non-bonuses for unplayed games as well as a fixed salary,” said Chang Chien-wei.

“I hope that with these incentives Howard can play seriously and hard” added the CEO.

See also  Bruno Pizzul sticks Kvara: "Maybe he didn't manage the break for the World Cup well"

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy