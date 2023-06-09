Dwight Howard: Taiwan offer 65% lower than first year, really disrespectful

Dwight Howard is very disappointed with the offer that the Taoyuan Leopards made him for next season.

The center finished his first season in Taiwan with 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5 assists in 20 games.

“They offered me a salary 65% ​​lower than my first year. It’s a really disrespectful proposition. I think I brought value to the team,” Howard said which he hopes to return to the NBA at Taiwannews.

Howard was making about $200,000 a month in Taiwan.

The CEO of the Taiwanese team said the salary offered is based on a new calculation method.

Howard played 20 of 30 games because he was injured in 10 of them.

In the new contract, there are “win bonuses, loss bonuses and non-bonuses for unplayed games as well as a fixed salary,” said Chang Chien-wei.

“I hope that with these incentives Howard can play seriously and hard” added the CEO.