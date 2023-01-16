The first scores, the second assists. After the 2-0 win against Fiorentina, the Argentine dedicated a post on Instagram to his partner: “Thanks especially to Tammy”. And the Englishman: “He owes me two goals, I’m also inventing assists…”

The stellar couple that José Mourinho and the Roma players have been dreaming of since the middle of last summer is finally a reality. Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham enchant the Olimpico and make Roma fly, three lengths from the Champions League area and four points from second place in the standings. On the victory against Fiorentina – the third in the three home matches played since the beginning of the year – there is the mark of the Argentine champion and the English centre-forward, who seems to have finally found himself after a start to the season far below expectations (he cost the participation in the World Cup). 2023 seems to have given the number 9 back the hunger for goals and the desire to demonstrate his worth to everyone, which he had suddenly lost after winning the Conference League. Obviously thanks to Tammy but, in part, also to Joya. After winning the World Cup, Paulo returned to Rome determined to make a difference and repay the club that believed in him by allowing him to go to Qatar. A contribution that is not limited only to goals. In fact, since Dybala’s return, even Abraham seems to have found “the straight path”.

Numbers — Dybala’s brace – the second with the Roma shirt – is to be “divided” precisely with Abraham, author of two kiss assists. A feeling, the one between the two strikers, also certified by the Englishman’s numbers: since he’s been in Rome, in fact, the only player he has provided more than one assist in all competitions is Dybala. La Joya unlocked the score with a shot from outside the area, one of the Argentine’s specialties (28 goals in his career): in fact, since 2015 only Messi – with 55 goals – has scored more than him from distance. With tonight’s brace, the number 21 rises to 10 goals this season (twice as many as Abraham and Pellegrini) of which 8 scored at the Olimpico. See also Milan, defense and problems: he conceded goals in 13 out of 17 games

Feeling — After the victory over Viola, Abraham spoke of the agreement with Dybala with a pinch of irony: “He owes me two goals, I’m also inventing assists. The harmony grows and in the future it will be even better, we are continuing to get to know each other. Paulo has to enjoy this moment. It was nice when he pointed me out for goals, there’s a good connection between us. Now it’s up to him to assist me.” La Joya responded via an Instagram post: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy today, another quality win! Happy for the brace and for the excellent team performance, well done everyone. Special thanks go to Tammy.” The number 21 also published a story dedicated to his teammate: “The goals are his!”

