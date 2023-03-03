Sunday night is played Rome-Juventus. Josè Mourinho will not be there due to the disqualification after the report to the media against the fourth man of the challenge (lost) with the Cremonese. But there is great anticipation for the presence of the ex Paulo Dybala. The Joya Argentina, who moved to Roma in the summer after the Bianconeri failed to renew his contract, would have asked Juve to pay around 3 million.

“Juventus still owe me money”

That’s what it says Gazzetta dello Sport quoting Paulo Dybala’s statements to magistrates regarding the Prisma investigation (he was heard in Rome on February 21, 2023). “I don’t remember when my last salary was paid, but I know that thereJuventus still owes me money”, the Argentine striker would have said. The “Joya” was felt to have more clarifications on an agreement with the Juventus club for compensation of 3 million euros. A figure that would be linked to the “salary maneuver”one of the aspects on which the investigation is focused.

“I want my money back but without filing a lawsuit”

“When we made the agreement for the salary shift – said Dybala -, we knew that if I still had a contract, the arrears of salaries would be paid by increasing them on the following ones, if I left instead they had to pay me immediately. I know that in April 2023 Juventus has the last opportunity to pay that 3 million or so. If not, my lawyer will make requests in writing, although I hope it won’t go that far. I want my money back but without filing any lawsuitavoiding problems for me and Juventus.”

The future in Rome is uncertain

Then there is the future to decide in Rome. Dybala has a contract for another two seasonsbut according to some rumors it will be decisive qualification of Roma in the Champions League. The month of March will be in or out for Dan and Ryan Friedkin’s company goals. Because in the space of two weeks, before the break for the national teams, there will be the double challenge with Real Sociedad in the Europa League and the two championship matches against Sassuolo and Lazio. Matches from which the future of Roma passes and above all of Dybala and Mourinho. The Argentinian champion would be very disappointed after the misstep in Cremona and could ask to be sold.