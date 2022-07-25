Home Sports Dybala, first Roman dinner: Paulo’s images at the restaurant
Dybala, first Roman dinner: Paulo's images at the restaurant

Dybala, first Roman dinner: Paulo’s images at the restaurant

The Argentine in a restaurant on the Salaria known for its seafood specialties, often frequented by Totti and the Azzurri coach Mancini

First public Roman dinner for Paulo Dybala. After leaving Trigoria, the Argentine has (temporarily) taken up residence in the hotel and in the meantime is looking for a home. Tonight instead, to the delight of the fans who met him, someone also did the DybalaMask at the time of the selfie, he dined at the ‘Isola d’oro’ restaurant on Via Salaria, Parioli district, renowned for its fish specialties. Local, the other, much loved by Francesco Totti (who started going there as a boy, also celebrating his 18 years), the coach Mancini (he is a stone’s throw from the federation) and other personalities of sport and entertainment. Paolo, the owner, is a fan of Roma, he always follows them away and having Dybala for dinner was a pleasant surprise.

Towards Dybala day

Paulo returned to the hotel not too late, around 11pm, because he will have a busy day tomorrow. Solo training in the morning, lunch in Trigoria, conference at 2.30 pm, training with teammates in the afternoon and presentation to the fans in the evening: “See you tomorrow”, he wrote on social media. The Romanists can’t wait.

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 23:48)

