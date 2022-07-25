First public Roman dinner for Paulo Dybala. After leaving Trigoria, the Argentine has (temporarily) taken up residence in the hotel and in the meantime is looking for a home. Tonight instead, to the delight of the fans who met him, someone also did the DybalaMask at the time of the selfie, he dined at the ‘Isola d’oro’ restaurant on Via Salaria, Parioli district, renowned for its fish specialties. Local, the other, much loved by Francesco Totti (who started going there as a boy, also celebrating his 18 years), the coach Mancini (he is a stone’s throw from the federation) and other personalities of sport and entertainment. Paolo, the owner, is a fan of Roma, he always follows them away and having Dybala for dinner was a pleasant surprise.