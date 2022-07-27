Original title: Dybala: I don’t feel at all betrayed by Inter Milan’s call from Mourinho makes me very happy

Live it, July 26th. Dybala participated in the first press conference after joining Roma today. In an interview, he talked about the transfer rumors with Inter Milan, and also talked about Mourinho.

Marotta said Inter don’t need you, do you feel betrayed by Inter?

“No, not at all. After my contract with Juventus expired, my agent talked to a lot of teams. My relationship with Marotta was very good, and a lot of teams came to me. But then Roma director Pinto came to Turin and it just happened.”

How did Mourinho’s call play a role in your move to Roma?

“I was very happy with the call from Mourinho, who suddenly sent me a message one day after I had already spoken to Roma. I would also like to thank the Roma president and his son here. It’s all important.”

What did Rome promise you?

“When I came to Roma, the first thing I asked Mourinho was, what is the goal of the team. I like to win, and Mourinho likes it too. Mourinho and the club have given me some guarantees that I will do my best in Roma. All I can, use my experience to help the team win.”

