Sports

Dybala injury, there is injury to the rectus femoris: recovery times

The Roma striker had stopped against Lecce, just after scoring a penalty, and could return to wear the Giallorossi shirt in 2023

World Cup hanging by a thread, but the thread is there and for now it holds. This is what Roma suggests after Paulo Dybala underwent an MRI scan of the rectus femoris of the left thigh at the Villa Stuart clinic in the late morning, which he injured last Sunday in the match against Lecce. The extent of the injury has not been officially communicated, but it is assumed that it is around the second degree, given that the Argentine, injured on 9 October, will remain stationary for about five weeks. In short, the coach Scaloni willing, he would have time to go to the World Cup, but the situation will be monitored day by day, and in fact, next week Joya will undergo another instrumental examination.

The recovery

In any case, a “road map” is ready for Dybala that will allow him to go to Qatar and there is no lack of optimism, even if it seems very difficult that he can play in the last match before the break, that is the Rome-Turin on 13 November. On the Giallorossi front, therefore, the appointment in January is likely, while the work will now focus on Argentina, since it is not excluded that he will undergo growth factors to recover sooner. In any case, in light of the fears that were there, all in all the feeling is that it could be an even worse problem. But to give the definitive answers will be the time, that is, the way in which Dybala will respond to the treatments that he has already begun.

October 12, 2022 (change October 12, 2022 | 16:24)

