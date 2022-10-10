The goal, then the grimace. This is how Paulo Dybala’s evening at the Olimpico changed in an instant. At the beginning of the second half of Rome-Lecce, Tammy Abraham got himself a penalty that Joya took charge of transforming: impeccable execution and 2-1 for the Giallorossi (the result will remain the same until the triple whistle). While his teammates went to hug him, however, the Argentine immediately gave the impression that he had been hurt by kicking from the spot. And in fact he immediately left the field touching his left thigh, for a more than suspicious strain. He stopped on the bench with ice on the sore muscle, to discuss with the medical staff and to watch the rest of the game.