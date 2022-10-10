Mourinho on the singular injury for Joya: “How are you? I mean bad not to say very bad”. There is a risk that the World Cup will be missed
The goal, then the grimace. This is how Paulo Dybala’s evening at the Olimpico changed in an instant. At the beginning of the second half of Rome-Lecce, Tammy Abraham got himself a penalty that Joya took charge of transforming: impeccable execution and 2-1 for the Giallorossi (the result will remain the same until the triple whistle). While his teammates went to hug him, however, the Argentine immediately gave the impression that he had been hurt by kicking from the spot. And in fact he immediately left the field touching his left thigh, for a more than suspicious strain. He stopped on the bench with ice on the sore muscle, to discuss with the medical staff and to watch the rest of the game.
Mou’s pessimism
—
To evaluate the recovery times, of which you will have a more precise idea only after having carried out the instrumental exams scheduled on Monday. If there was a major injury to the thigh, Dybala’s participation in the World Cup would also be at risk. And in this sense, the first impressions of José Mourinho, interviewed on the subject by Dazn, are not comforting: “Dybala? I mean bad not to say very badly. Is there a risk that the fans may see him again in 2023? I am not a doctor. But from experience it is a difficult situation “.
October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 23:35)
© breaking latest news