The Argentine has changed the face of Mourinho’s team.

It’s a Friday evening four years ago, to be precise February 15, 2019. We are on the 24th day of the championship, the anticipation of a day that makes you shiver if you look at it today. Milan wins in Bergamo with a brace from Krzysztof Piatek. On another field, Empoli allows itself the luxury of deploying Krunic, Bennacer and Di Lorenzo in the same starting eleven. The match that interests us, however, is an anonymous Juventus–Frosinone and what remains imprinted on that evening happens after a few minutes. Rodrigo Bentancur serves Cristiano Ronaldo just outside the penalty area. The Portuguese charges the shot but is shielded by a defender and returns to the left with a heel. Out of habit or perhaps out of uncertainty, he decides not to control the ball with his weak foot: he does it with his right. However, something goes wrong and the ball slips away for a moment. Just at that moment he looks up and realizes he has near, and above all free, Paulo Dybala. Lo serve.

What happens next happens as quickly as it is dazzling: Dybala controls the ball with his left foot and unloads a dry but powerful shot that goes into the net in the upper right corner, breaking a fast that had lasted for over two months. «Anyone who doesn’t like Dybala’s left-handed has some problems with feelings, […] You can’t not love a lefty like that» commented Daniele Adani immediately after the goal. Many things have changed since that evening – after a few months that Juventus begins to show the first signs of decline, suffering an unexpected elimination in the Champions League by ten Hag’s Ajax – but among those who have remained as they were then there is Paulo Dybala, his lefty, the unpredictability of his lustful strokes that still make us fall in love.

Roma fans are now understanding that Dybala’s left-handedness is closely linked to the ability to have feelings. After the sad farewell to Juventus accompanied by a tour of the field full of tears and regrets, a long phone call with José Mourinho was enough to convince Dybala to marry the Giallorossi project. We still have eyes on the super presentation at the foot of the square Colosseum, in the EUR district, in front of ten thousand ecstatic fans. Rarely have we seen such lavish scenes for a player presentation in Italy. Strengthened by the victory of the Conference League, the first trophy after fifteen years, the Roma fans believed the time had come for the definitive leap in quality and ambitions. In this sense, the possibility of seeing Abraham, Dybala, Zaniolo and Pellegrini play together was certainly attractive for the fans but also particularly complex for Mourinho to achieve.

It is no coincidence, therefore, if according to the data of Understat in Serie A 22/23 José Mourinho used 11 different formations. With Mkhitaryan’s move to Inter, a place in the trocar had opened up, but with Dybala’s arrival, the situation has become crowded again. In the current championship, the formation most used by the Giallorossi is the 3-4-2-1 with Dybala and Pellegrini behind Abraham or Belotti, also considering the transfer in January of Zaniolo to Galatasaray. Dybala is Roma’s offensive point of reference on a technical level, but we can’t overlook his contribution in the goal area as well. After 29 Serie A matches, the Argentine – who missed 7 due to injury – scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists. In short, Dybala alone became the protagonist of 42% of Roma’s league goals.

This sort of dependence on Dybala, as well as the number of goals, is also highlighted by the percentage of victories. With him on the pitch from the first minute, Roma have won 69% of the time, without Dybala as a starter this percentage drops to 40%.

According to the data choose, is the Roma player who tries the most shots – 3.05 every 90 minutes – and the second for chances created – 1.29 per game – among those with at least 900′. In the opaque maneuver of Mourinho’s Roma, a hyper-reactive team that sees the ball more as a risk than an opportunity, Paulo Dybala assumes the role of faro for comrades. His left-footed light is rare and in fact the Roma players rely on him to escape from the opponent’s pressing.

What we are seeing in Rome it’s a different Dybala, certainly more responsible and central. Compared to last year at Juventus, he has reduced the number of balls touched, the number of passes made and defensive actions. In Juve, Dybala’s duties were not limited to the possession phase. Allegri often asked him to help the team recover the ball, falling back to his own defensive trocar. Mourinho has chosen instead to preserve Dybala’s talent from Roma’s long returns to negative transitions, effectively making the different status of Roma clear to everyone Joya. This choice is also reflected in the offensive zone, where Dybala arrives with greater lucidity, centralizing Roma’s possession on himself. The Argentine often receives the ball from the centre-right, an area from which he can look for the opposite full-back – Zalewski or Spinazzola – or attempt a combination with the other attacking midfielder.

Despite having reduced the number of total passes, Dybala has increased the number of key passes every ninety minutes – from 1.66 to 2.90 – and that of Expected Assist: from 0.17 to 0.25. These data have to do with his quality in set pieces, which Roma use as the main weapon in their game, but which can also be explained by the different tasks required of him. If in Juventus he was the offensive playmaker, the organizer of the maneuver once the ball arrived in the opposing half, in this Roma Dybala has superior finishing duties and this greater attention to the decisive pass leads him to attempt even fewer conclusions than last season.

An action that well describes the efficiency and speed with which Roma manage to play when Dybala is on the pitch is that of the opening goal in the championship match at Spezia.

Rui Patricio has to return from the back and serves Smalling short, who has the task of setting up the action. Dybala then comes to meet in midfield to offer a passing line and Smalling, seeing him, throws long in an attempt to serve him. In the meantime, however, the Argentine realizes that Abraham is behind him and chooses to let him control the throw by sprinting forward. Abraham with a header anticipates the two opponents who have come to hinder him and serves El Shaarawy behind him. The Italian exterior first intentionally directs the ball towards Dybala who is continuing his run towards goal, but on the edge of the area the latter is reached by a defender and consequently offers the ball back to his partner, closing the one-two and allowing him to finish on goal without too much effort. Attacker who fills the trocar, attacking midfielders who attack the space.

Another action worth dwelling on is that of the momentary equalizer that Dybala scored against Inter at the San Siro. Roma’s action follows the comfort zone of Mourinho’s teams. Take advantage of the opponent’s dribbling error to recover the ball and counterattack – in that match Roma finished with fewer shots and less ball possession than Inter. Around 40′, Calhanoglu tries to serve Barella with an inaccurate change of play that Spinazzola manages to intercept. The Nerazzurri defense is badly positioned and the Italian full-back has plenty of space to attack.

Meanwhile, on the right side, Paulo Dybala enters the penalty area, taking advantage of the fact that Bastoni has completely forgotten about him and is served by his partner. The conclusion is not the best but it is effective. On impact Dybala crushes the ball, which immediately bounces off the ground and darts towards Handanovic’s goal in a rather poisonous way. She is a play that only a player of her talent – ​​capable of having a different, unique, perhaps magical relationship with the ball – would have tried. A stylish and deadly snip.

There are players who sacrifice themselves for the team and those for whom the team sacrifices. Well, so far the story between Paulo Dybala and Roma has assumed this reciprocity. Which other player in the squad would have scored that goal?

If on the one hand Dybala manages to be the team’s catalyst, on the other there must be someone who allows him, or rather, who gave him his place: Lorenzo Pellegrini. By his own admission, Pellegrini is experiencing one of the most difficult moments since he has been in Rome. Also due to the arrival of Dybala, Pellegrini has lost centrality in the Giallorossi formation and on more than one occasion he has been deployed as an inside midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder.

However, even when he plays alongside Dybala behind Abraham, his contribution to the offensive phase is insufficient: compared to last season Pellegrini halved his shots on goal and reduced its danger – from 0.15 to 0.25 Expected Goals every 90 minutes – and the only two goals they have scored this season have come from penalties. The other side of the coin is represented by the fact that Pellegrini touches many more balls in less dangerous areas of the field, such as the defensive trocar, and makes more defensive interventions. It hasn’t necessarily gotten worse, he changed the focus of his actionsbut if we add technical errors and bad choices to this, the criticisms become difficult to reject.

As we have seen, so far it has existed a Rome with Dybala capable of expressing a rapid kick made of connections and swirling movements, and a Rome without Dybala unable to impose itself on the opponent and with enormous difficulty in creating an offensive. The contract signed until 2025 provides for a release clause for Italian clubs, equal to 20 million, and one for foreign clubs, equal to 12 million.

Roma have reserved the possibility of annulling the Italian clause by offering an increase in salary, but in the event of an offer from abroad, the player would have the last word. Dybala was recently linked to Real Madrid, and the only thing that seems certain is that his stay in Rome is linked to the presence or absence of Jose Mourinho. Also due to the lack of contribution from Zaniolo, who was later kicked out in the winter, the Portuguese coach relied almost entirely on the number twenty-one, establishing a relationship of mutual trust that can only keep Roma fans dreaming. Who in any case will be able to say that they have seen up close one of the most exciting players of recent years in Serie A.