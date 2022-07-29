Home Sports Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – La Sentinella del Canavese Ivrea
ROMA

The road less traveled by Turin, on the Juve side, in Rome has given him back enthusiasm. After the tears for the farewell to the bianconeri Paulo Dybala finds determination and smile: in the capital it is D-day and waiting to see the new n. 21 in the field to make his debut with the yellow and red colors the Argentine presents himself. No proclamations, but only the desire to make a contribution to the new course by Josè Mourinho. And it was precisely the call from the Special One that kicked off the operation: «Mourinho called me, I’m here to win – said Joya – your phone call was a huge pleasure. Then I had the pleasure of meeting President Friedkin and his son, they gave me a nice show of affection ». The square is already pounding, and dreams big: but on this the new signer asks not to rush too much. «It’s too early to talk about the Scudetto – he says at his first Roma conference -, there are teams ahead of us. Our goal must be to win, match after match ».

After being courted for a long time by Inter, Dybala eventually chose Roma, without however feeling “let down” by the Nerazzurri. «When my contract with Juventus ended, my agent spoke to many teams. I have a good relationship with Marotta, but when I met Tiago Pinto in Turin, things changed “said Dybala, who is now waiting to take the field and just wants to make himself available to the Portuguese coach:” It’s his job, he’ll decide, not me and for me only the result counts ». Mourinho’s call, however, changed everything, because Dybala wanted certainties after the end of the marriage with Juve. “I like to win, the coach and the club as well – he underlined – They gave me the reference points of last year: the seriousness, the trust, the enthusiasm created around the players”. And then the warmth of a supporter who is also waiting for him for the expected farewell to Eur. “I’m very curious to see what they will do. The demonstrations of love were not lacking, even before I arrived ». –

