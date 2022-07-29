Home Sports Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – The Province of Pavia Pavia
Sports

Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – The Province of Pavia Pavia

by admin
Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – The Province of Pavia Pavia

ROMA

The road less traveled by Turin, on the Juve side, in Rome has given him back enthusiasm. After the tears for the farewell to the bianconeri Paulo Dybala finds determination and smile: in the capital it is D-day and waiting to see the new n. 21 in the field to make his debut with the yellow and red colors the Argentine presents himself. No proclamations, but only the desire to make a contribution to the new course by Josè Mourinho. And it was precisely the call from the Special One that kicked off the operation: «Mourinho called me, I’m here to win – said Joya – your phone call was a huge pleasure. Then I had the pleasure of meeting President Friedkin and his son, they gave me a nice show of affection ». The square is already pounding, and dreams big: but on this the new signer asks not to rush too much. «It’s too early to talk about the Scudetto – he says at his first Roma conference -, there are teams ahead of us. Our goal must be to win, match after match ».

After being courted for a long time by Inter, Dybala eventually chose Roma, without however feeling “let down” by the Nerazzurri. «When my contract with Juventus ended, my agent spoke to many teams. I have a good relationship with Marotta, but when I met Tiago Pinto in Turin, things changed “said Dybala, who is now waiting to take the field and just wants to make himself available to the Portuguese coach:” It’s his job, he’ll decide, not me and for me only the result counts ». Mourinho’s call, however, changed everything, because Dybala wanted certainties after the end of the marriage with Juve. “I like to win, the coach and the club as well – he underlined – They gave me the reference points of last year: the seriousness, the trust, the enthusiasm created around the players”. And then the warmth of a supporter who is also waiting for him for the expected farewell to Eur. “I’m very curious to see what they will do. The demonstrations of love were not lacking, even before I arrived ». –

See also  Ronaldo's key battle stealth!There was only one shot on target in the whole game, and it was yellow because of kicking the ball_Game_Man United_Offense

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vendetta between gangs of trappers, nine arrests. There...

Chinese women’s soccer team arrives in the U.S....

Doping Atalanta: Palomino is not there and asks...

Bertram Tortona, home debut against Dolomiti Energia Trentino

Anomalies of the hot summer: melted glaciers and...

The youngest team relies on the most “old”...

” That McAdoo dive … ” – Video...

The Ultimate Pure Energy Gathering | Tonino Lamborghini...

Tianjin will hold the first children’s summer sports...

Covid Italy Bulletin today 28 July: 60,381 infections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy