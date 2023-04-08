Home Sports Dybala, special goal and T-shirt with a tender dedication to his mother – Corriere TV
Sports

Dybala, special goal and T-shirt with a tender dedication to his mother – Corriere TV

by admin
Dybala, special goal and T-shirt with a tender dedication to his mother – Corriere TV

After the converted penalty against Turin, the Roma player showed off the shirt with the Spanish words “Happy birthday, ma” for the camera

In “his” Turin the goal for his mother. Paulo Dybala he wanted to dedicate to his mother, Alicia, the penalty goal conceded to Roma against Turin and he did so with a shirt on which he wrote, in Spanish: “Happy birthday ma”. Then, as always, he raised his arms to the sky, in memory of his father who passed away when he was little. Credit Images Dazn

April 8, 2023 – Updated April 8, 2023 , 10:18 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Cremonese Roma, Mourinho and Serra will be heard by the federal prosecutor

You may also like

Beckham replied to Wang Meng’s bold confession, thank...

Eintracht Frankfurt loses in Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen

Didier Digard (Nice): “It’s a hair’s breadth”

Borussia Dortmund ends the mini-crisis against Union Berlin

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City striker Erling Haaland...

Bundesliga, 27th matchday: pure relegation battle on Easter...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Tchouameni, Zaha, McTominay, Osimhen, Kane,...

Hertha BSC: Trainer Schwarz attacks referee Deniz Aytekin

San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich chooses the starting...

Hertha BSC lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy