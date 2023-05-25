Dybala will not play in the Europa League final. Future? I will be linked to Rome forever»- breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Rome coach. Jos Mourinho: I hope to bring Paulo at least to the bench. I’m not thinking about my future now, there’s only one club I haven’t been tied to: Tottenham

Six days before the Europa League final, Jose Mourinho continues to be pessimistic about the conditions of Dybala: I honestly think he won’t be able to play in Budapest, but I hope he can at least be on the bench and maybe help us like he did in the quarter-finals. The Argentine’s situation is complex, and Special One explains it bluntly: If you can give me 15-20 minutes of his effort, I’ll be happy. The truth is that today there was a group on the field, another group with Spinazzola and Karsdorp who made individual and Paulo didn’t. He won’t be called up on Saturday, like Pellegrini, but Lorenzo will play safely in the final.

Championship and Europa League The most difficult aspect is Saturday’s match, I have to leave some players out so as not to risk it – adds Mourinho -. It’s risky to make a team only with “children”, because Fiorentina have 25 players all of the same level, they will be fresh and motivated. The easiest thing is that we really want to play this final and have people motivated, focused and happy. And again: It was 14 games. We went to Ludogorets, to Helsinki, to Seville with Betis who were out if we lost, then with Salzburg who came from the Champions League, with Real Sociedad who are having a great season, we lost player after player, we got players to play in positions that weren’t them, let a kid like Bove play in the semifinal, played with Leverkusen. Now we are there, we want to play. Romanists are super happyI hope and trust that the Sevilla and Roma fans together can have a great day in Budapest. We’ll see later, underlined the Portuguese. See also Referendum June 12 to the quorum challenge. Difficult questions, few understand

The future Mou doesn’t think about his future for now, even if his words know a bit of goodbye. Even with Rome, when that day comes, it won’t be easybut no problem, we will stay connected forever as with the other clubs, except Tottenham. Which is probably the only club I don’t feel a close connection with. Probably because the stadium was empty due to Covid, because President Llevy took away my chance to play in a final that we had won, but I have a special bond with all the other clubs. Not stupid people, they understand that I give everything. So in Rome. Not just a matter of victories. The fan perceives that every day I work and fight for them, it’s closed.