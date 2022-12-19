Home Sports Dybala wins the World Cup, Zaniolo despairs over Mbappé’s defeat – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Dybala wins the World Cup, Zaniolo despairs over Mbappé's defeat

Roma congratulates Joya with a post published on Instagram

L’Argentina by Paulo Dybala vince it World in Qatar against the France. The absolute protagonist of the final was Lionel Messi, author of a brace in the 123 minutes of play and the goal from the penalty spot in the lottery of penalties. The forward of the RomaTammy Abrahamwanted to praise the Argentine champion on Instagram: “Greatest of All Time”.

Nicholas Zaniolo went against the tide on social media. The Giallorossi number 22 has published a story with Mbappe who rejoices.

Zaniolo then he also posted a story to celebrate his partner Dybala with three red hearts.

The Roma complimented a Dybala with a post published on Instagram.

Nemanja Matic it’s Christian Volpato celebrated their mate on social media.

Stephan too El Shaarawy he crowned Messi and then complimented Dybala.

Compliments also come Camara e Spinazzola per Dybala.

The two Giallorossi defenders Mancini e Plums celebrated Dybala on social media.

