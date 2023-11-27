Home » Dylan Cease received interest from Atlanta Braves for MLB 2024
Sports

Dylan Cease received interest from Atlanta Braves for MLB 2024

by admin
Dylan Cease received interest from Atlanta Braves for MLB 2024

The Atlanta Braves are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Dylan Cease, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. This comes after the Braves showed interest in free agent pitchers Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray, who both signed new contracts. The White Sox, who are open to negotiating after a disappointing 2023 season, have indicated that no players are untouchable. With two years of control remaining, Cease is seen as a valuable and attractive trade candidate. Despite a difficult season, Cease is still considered a pitcher with valuable skills and a reasonable salary, making him an appealing asset for the Braves. The potential trade has generated significant interest among baseball fans and experts, and it is expected to be a developing story in the coming days.

See also  Pordenone has its top player: it is Ciurria

You may also like

Wizards, Justin Champagnie confermato con un Two-Way contract

1899 Hoffenheim can continue to hope for Europe...

Haaland missed the easiest goal of his career:...

Matteo Darmian, the normal champion

Bellingham scores in the 98th but it doesn’t...

Odermatt wins the 12th giant slalom in a...

Prospect Daylen Lile injured after accident in outfield...

Jankto-goal, Cagliari wins the survival challenge of Empoli

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen wins at 1. FC Köln...

Verona-Sassuolo, injury for Domenico Berardi: thus farewell to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy