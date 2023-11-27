Dylan Cease received interest from Atlanta Braves for MLB 2024

The Atlanta Braves are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Dylan Cease, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. This comes after the Braves showed interest in free agent pitchers Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray, who both signed new contracts. The White Sox, who are open to negotiating after a disappointing 2023 season, have indicated that no players are untouchable. With two years of control remaining, Cease is seen as a valuable and attractive trade candidate. Despite a difficult season, Cease is still considered a pitcher with valuable skills and a reasonable salary, making him an appealing asset for the Braves. The potential trade has generated significant interest among baseball fans and experts, and it is expected to be a developing story in the coming days.

