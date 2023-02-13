DYNAFIT will provide the selected athletes with highly functional and efficient equipment, created to achieve maximum sporting performance, and the company’s experts and athletes will make their experience and skills available. In return, trail heroes will have to share their experiences and passion with the rest of the community.

Applications for the DYNAFIT Trail Hero 2023 program are open. Amateur athletes of both sexes, who have reached the age of 18 and are not tied to sponsorship contracts, from Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands can participate. , Norway, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary and USA.

The trail heroes will be chosen by mid-April and will be part of the team for a year, during which they will face various challenges, have a guaranteed place at the starting line of many races, participate in photo shoots and benefit from discounts and special offers valid in their village. In return, candidates will share their training days, gear and sporting adventures on social media.

“In recent years, a large and very passionate community has been forming around trail running. Ambitious amateur athletes are a great source of motivation and inspiration for those who are just starting out in the sport or want to improve,” explains Alex Nehls, DYNAFIT International Marketing Director. “These athletes are on par with the community, know the challenges of the sport, and usually have close ties to other runners in their region. The DYNAFIT Trail Hero program is dedicated to them, in fact we want to support them to help increase the spread of trail running. We look forward to receiving many interesting applications for 2023 as well, to put together a well-matched team to unleash on the trails in the summer, according to our motto #Speedup”.

The success of the program confirmed DYNAFIT’s expectations. In 2017, the company started looking for the first trail heroes, and today the program is widespread internationally. For the 2022 season, the company has received around a thousand applications.

One of the cases that confirms how much the DYNAFIT Trail Hero program can act as a springboard is the impressive career of Rosanna Buchauer (32). Indeed, her participation in the DYNAFIT Trail Hero program in 2017 kick-started an international racing career. Today Rosanna is part of the DYNAFIT athlete team, she is considered one of the strongest runners in Germany and in 2022 she reached fifth place both at the World Championships in Mountain Running and Trail in Thailand and in the CCC course of the legendary UTMB.

How to become a trail hero:

Applications can be sent to the site from February 1st to March 31st dynafit.com/trailheroes. Even those who have already been part of the DYNAFIT Trail Hero program can apply again. The following information is required for the application:

Personal data

Social media accounts, including Strava

Short motivational letter

A photo during sport and a profile photo

Possibly information on ongoing sponsorship contracts

Particular projects, races, sporting successes, etc.

All information can be found on the site dynafit.com/trailheroes.