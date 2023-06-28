Dynamo Dresden’s kit manager: From the roof to the cabin | Sports

What many fans dream of is everyday work for him: Tom Teichert-Tölg is as close to the Dynamo professionals as kit manager than almost anyone else.

The cabin wing has been his kingdom for a year now, Teichert-Tölg takes care of everything that is important to do with training and games.

He is actually a trained roofer. “But since my grandfather took me to the stadium for the first time at the age of seven, I’ve been dynamo-infected,” laughs Teichert-Tölg.

That’s why he didn’t have to think long when the request came to join “his” black and yellow team full-time.

He has a lot to do, there is a lot to organize every day. He is often the first to arrive and the last to leave. But he doesn’t clean the buttocks of the professionals – and it’s important for him to mention that: “The fact that a kit man pumps up balls, washes clothes and shines shoes are just clichés,” Teichert-Tölg clarifies.

In fact, he has a good grip on players who could be his sons in age. They have ball, kitchen or cabin duty, and have long been cleaning shoes themselves. Last winter, the reins were tightened.

Clear rules for the professionals

Only those who follow the rules get their training clothes washed: “We introduced the laundry string, to which everything from the socks to the pants has to be attached,” reveals Teichert-Tölg. “If you don’t do that, you’re out of luck.”

But there aren’t any problems, assures the former hobby soccer player (including VfB 90, Dynamo III): “The lads make it easy for me, it’s contact on an equal footing. Many also come just to chat.”

No wonder. Because Teichert-Tölg does exactly what is important in the professional business: Clear announcements. And he hits the nerve of the players with his open, positive manner.

At the start of training, they even gave their Tom a particularly warm welcome. Because Teichert-Tölg celebrated his 48th birthday on this very day. His greatest wish is just one word: “Rise…”

