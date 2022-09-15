The Nerazzurri team changes its face and remains in the running after the defeat against Bayern The second consecutive victory after the one in the league restores serenity

Inter changes its face and remains in the running in the Champions League group after the disappointing start with Bayern Munich. The 2-0 at Viktoria Plzen, where the Italian teams had never won, rewards Simone Inzaghi’s “rational choices”. So Beppe Marotta before the start had defined the Nerazzurri’s decision to field Onana, Acerbi (making his debut with Inter after three months without official commitments), Mkhitaryan and Dzeko in place of Handanovic, De Vrij, Calhanoglu and Lautaro.

Another rotation with now very flexible hierarchies between owners and reserves, also thinking about Sunday’s trip to the Udine field against the revelation of this first glimpse of Serie A. The most significant answer came from Dzeko, who never gives discounts when crosses the Viktoria Plzen. To the Czech team he had already trimmed 8 goals in the European cups with the shirts of Manchester City and Rome. And on this field he had even scored his first goal in the Czech championship on 12 March 2006 when he played for Teplice, the team that launched him definitively by pushing Wolfsburg to buy him. From a 19-year-old boy (for five days) to a 36-year-old expert bomber. In between, a very long career without any desire to decrease the rate of self-denial on the entire offensive front.

The Bosnian gave yet another test of his qualities as a total center forward, first using the assist of Correa in the first half and signing the goal of the advantage, then perfectly serving Dumfries for the goal of doubling. At that point Inter were in numerical superiority due to the expulsion of Bucha, author of a very hard entry on Barella’s tibia, punished by the referee Scharer after the review at the Var. The Sardinian midfielder remained on the ground in pain screaming from pain , but then he managed to get up and continue. The gap could have been wider without the Nerazzurri players’ aiming errors and Stanek’s saves. Viktoria Plzen took advantage of it only around the quarter of an hour of the restart, when it produced some offensive towards Onana’s goal. It was the only complicated moment for Inter, which for a few minutes gave the feeling of being able to pay the consequences of not having sealed the score. The fear was wiped out by the descent of Dzeko for the benefit of yet another insertion of the torrential Dumfries.

The second consecutive victory, after the one against Turin, gives another glimpse of serenity by removing the clouds accumulated with the close double defeat against Milan and Bayern Munich. Off the pitch, however, rumors about the future of the club are raging with a sale always on the horizon: “The decision will be taken by the Zhang family who respect the history of Inter,” says Marotta. A precise reference to the financial support needed to continue to support ambitions in line with the Nerazzurri history. –