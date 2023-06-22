Dzeko greets Inter. Zaniolo can return to Italy.

Inter and Roma, but also Milan and Juve are trying everything for Frattesi. Another last minute movement concerns Alvaro Morata, a possible target for the attack of Mourinho’s team.

Edin Dzeko, after two seasons, says goodbye to Inter to land in Turkey. The Bosnian striker (who was at the end of his contract) will wear the Fenerbahce shirt next season. This was announced by the Turkish club itself with a statement published on the official website. “World-renowned striker Edin Dzeko will come to Istanbul to pass his medical and complete the transfer deal.” Brozovic is also getting closer to his farewell to Inter: on Instagram the Nerazzurri midfielder posted a story that seems to herald his move to the Saudi Arabian championship.

I nerazzurri are betting on Romelu Lukaku and Davide Frattesi. Although Milan are trying. The focus is on the Belgian’s willingness to return to the court of Simone Inzaghi. Big Rom wants Inter and stop. He rejected a 25 million euro a year offer from Al Hilal. Inter know that negotiating with Boehly’s men won’t be easy at all, especially now that there are two clubs that have expressed their willingness to buy the Belgianbut to win a new loan bet on the choice made by the player.

All crazy for Frattesi. Even more after the good performances in the national team. Not only Inter and Roma, but also Milan and Juve are trying everything. The bianconeri still want to understand the feasibility of the operation and for this reason the manager of the bianconeri Manna is meeting the CEO neroverde Carnevali: he would also like to include in the deal with Juve The winter, defender last year on loan at Empoli. For the Allegri team remains the Zaniolo ball in an interweaving that also involves Weston McKennie that the Juventus club would like to place definitively: there is a 35 million clause to take the Azzurri away to Galatasaray, but in August, after the Champions League preliminaries of the Turks, much less could be needed to bring him back to Serie A.

And always in the last few hours in the Milanese offices of Sassuolo, it was held a meeting with Volpato’s agents to define the operation concerning the midfielder, who is leaving Roma. Final details to complete the transfer. Stand between the Giallorossi and Lazio the derby to bring the neroverde playmaker to the capital Berardi. Another last minute movement concerns Alvaro Morata, possible target for the attack of Mourinho’s team. The tip of Atletico Madrid is currently among the objects of the desire of the Al Hilal: the Arab club is ready to present a new pharaonic offer for the Spanish striker. Rumors speak of about 47 million per season for Morata and just over 23 in the coffers of Atletico Madrid. Al Nassr, more than Barcelonais close to reaching an agreement.

Rossoneri always at the window for Arda Guler that Fenerbahce tries to lock down: the president of the Turkish club Ali Koç met with the attacking midfielder born in 2005 and his family to discuss the possible extension of the contract expiring in 2025. From a possible purchase to a possible departure: Newcastle want Sandro Tonali and is ready to spend 50-60 million, a figure that could increase in the next few hours. The bench front remains hot: Paolo Zanetti renews with Empoli as Fabio Pecchia remains at the helm of Parma in Serie B: agreement reached for the renewal of a further year with respect to the natural expiry, set until 2024. The new contract, therefore, will be until 2025.