Dzemaili: “Portugal is not Brazil. Switzerland will take control of the match”

Dzemaili: “Portugal is not Brazil. Switzerland will take control of the match”

The midfielder, protagonist of three World Cups and a European Championship, analyzes the eighth match against CR7 and his teammates: “Nobody should be surprised, our national team has been doing very well for years”

From our correspondent GB Olivero

That goal by Angel Di Maria in the 118th minute of Argentina-Switzerland, round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup, Blerim Dzemaili hasn’t forgotten yet: “How could I… It’s my greatest regret. But the match I’d like to replay is the eighth of 2018, which we deservedly lost 1-0 against Sweden: we were stronger, we played badly”.

