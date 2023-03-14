DOlympic champion and former captain Dzsenifer Marozsan ends her career in the German national team. The international match on April 11 in Nuremberg against Brazil should be their farewell game, the German Football Association announced this Monday. For the former Frankfurter it would be her 112th appearance in the selection. “Because of my serious knee injury in spring 2022, I realized that it felt right to retire from the national team,” said Marozsan.

Born in Hungary, she tore her cruciate ligament in the 2-3 draw in the World Cup qualifier in Serbia last April and missed the European Championships in England. The World Cup from July 20th to August 20th in Australia and New Zealand is no longer an issue for them. “I’m doing well again at the club, but my knee isn’t the same anymore – I have to work a lot so that I can complete all the training sessions and games. I think it would just be too much to do international matches, preparation and the tournament,” explained Marozsan.

“One of the most brilliant footballers”

For Joti Chatzialexiou, the sporting director for national teams at the DFB, Marozsan is “one of the most brilliant footballers to have played for Germany”. She started at 1. FC Saarbrücken in 2007 before moving to 1. FFC Frankfurt in 2009. Since 2016 she has been employed in the first French league at Lyon, where she was loaned to the American partner club OL Reign for six months in 2021.

“I have the utmost respect for Dzsenifer Marozsan’s decision,” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “She is a great personality and an outstanding footballer who has done an incredible amount for German football.”

Marozsan scored 33 goals for the German team. She was European champion in 2013 and won Olympic gold with the DFB women in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She won the Champions League six times and the French championship four times. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 she was named Germany’s footballer of the year.