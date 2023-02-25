The WINORA Tria x9 e-bike is the perfect companion for medium and long distance adventures. The right combination of a comfortable eBike and an agile sports companion, to truly experience the adventure every day in the saddle.

E-bike WINORA Tria x9, the comfortable companion for long excursions

WINORA has been manufacturing bikes for the whole family for over 95 years. In terms of technology and design, a lot has changed in almost a century, but the highest standards of quality, functionality and safety have remained unchanged. Every day he strives to develop and perfect the perfect two-wheeled companion for short and long journeys, according to the motto: live the adventure.

Motore Bosch Performance Smart System Line

Il motore Bosch Performance Smart System Linerevised and more powerful to guarantee 25 km/h, supports you up to 75 Nm of torque and, thanks to the 500Wh battery, has enough power even for the longest journeys. The step-through frame with which it is equipped is particularly comfortable in city traffic and allows you to quickly get on and off the bike at any time. The reagents Shimano hydraulic disc brakes they will make you stop safely in any situation.

Always comfortable on any road

Thanks to suspension seatposta nine-speed gearbox and the fork RST Flywheel, you will also be at ease on cobblestones and uneven terrain. Ergonomic grips, fully adjustable handlebars and a comfortable Selle Royal saddle complete the Tria X9.

Prezzo: 2.999,00 €

