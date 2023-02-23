news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 22 – “We have to pass the first qualifying round given that in the last three years we have gone out in the last 16 of the Champions League, and for the percentages I say that tomorrow is a final: it will be like a single match, we play at home them and at stake is the pass to the round of 16”. Thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, before the return of the Europa League play-offs in Nantes.



“Unfortunately, there is no Church and we will not be able to play with the three up front” continued the Tuscan coach, so one can imagine Kean on the bench, with Di Maria and Vlahovic trying to unlock the game. (HANDLE).

