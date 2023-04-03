E-sports goes hand in hand with the Asian Games, and Yiwu hosts international events

2023-04-03 11:12:50





Source: Tribune





Reporter Ma Biru Zheng Runxin

From March 31st to April 2nd, the 9th Yiwu International E-sports Competition and Digital Entertainment Carnival IET 2023 will be held in Yiwu International Expo Center. The “League of Legends” team competition is an official e-sports event of the Hangzhou Asian Games. At the opening ceremony, the exhibition match brought by the FIFA football project Hangzhou Asian Games roster players Yao Chengjie and Yang Zheng made people excited.

For Yao Chengjie, who participated in the Yiwu International E-sports Competition for the first time, this is a brand new experience: “The competition is very professional, and the facilities, equipment, and logistics support are well done.” Different from the “first experience” with Yao Chengjie, Yang Zheng belongs to the “old acquaintance” of the competition, “I participated in the first and second competitions. At that time, compared with the players from Ukraine, the pressure was relatively high. This time as a guest to play the invitational competition, I feel much more relaxed ” For the e-sports industry, 39-year-old Yang Zheng is not young. He said frankly that e-sports has developed rapidly in recent years, and the number of high-level players has increased year by year.

Although he jokes that his hand speed and reaction are not as good as those of young people, he has rich experience in national championships such as WCG and ESWC, which is the confidence and confidence that he can still compete with young players today. Outside of work, Yang Zheng also spends a lot of time preparing for the Hangzhou Asian Games. “The Asian Games is currently the highest level of the FIFA project, and I hope to participate in it once. I have also done some targeted training recently.”

The theme of this event is “creating a grassroots e-sports platform and advocating e-sports for all people”. Many fans of two-dimensional, Chinese style Hanfu, and community house dance were also invited to experience the charm of e-sports on the spot.

According to Jin Kanao, executive vice president of the Provincial E-sports Association, a special area for the Hangzhou Asian Games has also been set up on the site, and Asian Games e-sports experience activities have been set up, and licensed brands around Hangzhou Asian Games authentic products have been invited to conduct merchandise sales, digital sports, virtual reality VR experience and other projects , to promote the Hangzhou Asian Games and e-sports events.