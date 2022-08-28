DoNews August 28 news (Shao Chen) EA recently signed a series of long-term partnership agreements for its new game “FIFA 23”. In this game, players can operate more than 19,000 players, more than 700 teams and more than 30 leagues, and EA is still working hard to add more leagues, clubs and stadiums in the world to the game.

Recently, EA announced a heavy cooperation with La Liga, winning the naming rights of all La Liga events. In addition, Serie B league contracts were signed and renewed with Major League Soccer, the Argentine Super League and the Saudi Professional League.

In terms of new clubs, EA signed the contracts of three clubs, Celtic, Rangers and Mamelodi Sunset, and extended the partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and signed a long-term contract with Juventus. Including the club pitch, team logo, jersey and players, while announcing that Marchisio will be the ultimate team hero and Vlahovic will be an ambassador for FIFA 23.

In addition, EA will continue to sponsor the Premier League, Emirates Cup and a series of women’s football events.