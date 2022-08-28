Home Sports EA madly signed multiple contracts to escort the authenticity of the content of “FIFA 23” – DoNews
Sports

EA madly signed multiple contracts to escort the authenticity of the content of “FIFA 23” – DoNews

by admin
EA madly signed multiple contracts to escort the authenticity of the content of “FIFA 23” – DoNews

Shao Chen 2022-08-28 11:25:13

DoNews August 28 news (Shao Chen) EA recently signed a series of long-term partnership agreements for its new game “FIFA 23”. In this game, players can operate more than 19,000 players, more than 700 teams and more than 30 leagues, and EA is still working hard to add more leagues, clubs and stadiums in the world to the game.

Recently, EA announced a heavy cooperation with La Liga, winning the naming rights of all La Liga events. In addition, Serie B league contracts were signed and renewed with Major League Soccer, the Argentine Super League and the Saudi Professional League.

In terms of new clubs, EA signed the contracts of three clubs, Celtic, Rangers and Mamelodi Sunset, and extended the partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and signed a long-term contract with Juventus. Including the club pitch, team logo, jersey and players, while announcing that Marchisio will be the ultimate team hero and Vlahovic will be an ambassador for FIFA 23.

In addition, EA will continue to sponsor the Premier League, Emirates Cup and a series of women’s football events.

See also  Tennis, Eastbourne, Wta 500: Giorgi-Muguruza 7-5 6-3, the blue in the quarterfinals

You may also like

Men’s Volleyball World Championships: China loses 0:3 to...

Inter, Bergomi on Inzaghi: “Wrong to distort oneself...

The Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium...

Casteggio debut this afternoon at home against Frog...

Turin, Juric: “Now I enjoy the ranking, better...

Kane’s record may end! Conte: No way I’m...

Coppa, the newly promoted Binasco is the first...

Bournemouth coach:I am terrified that the team is...

Milan-Bologna 2-0: goals from Leao and Giroud

Premier League-Firmino 3 passes 2 shots Dias 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy