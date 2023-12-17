Home » Eager Jong Genk forgets to reward themselves in Beveren: inefficiency breaks the blue-white acid (Challenger Pro League)
Sports

Eager Jong Genk forgets to reward themselves in Beveren: inefficiency breaks the blue-white acid (Challenger Pro League)

by admin

Football Challenger Pro League

GENK

Jong Genk wanted to go into the winter break with a good feeling and proved to be at least the equal of SK Beveren before half time, but face to face with goalkeeper Reus, things always went wrong. Adedeji and John were close early, the latter also missed seeing Reus face to face around the half hour mark.

On the other side, it was mainly Limbombe and Ismaheel who posed a threat, but Penders was not surprised. After the break, the home team tried to develop a little more pressure, but the first chance was again for John. The 20-year-old Tanzanian hit Reus’ fists.

Claes from the spot

Moments later it was scored when Beveren quickly countered: Luiz launched Hrncar on the right and he found Koyalipou in front of goal. The Central African striker immediately opened the score (1-0). Jong Genk gasped for a moment, but straightened out and received help from Koyalipou, who was caught on handball by ref Willems, penalty for the visitors: Claes did not hesitate and left Reus without a chance (1-1).

Jong Genk could not enjoy it for long because barely two minutes later Mertens scored with a loud bang (2-1). It now remained haunted at the Freethiel because Hrncar got away well: when he wanted to handle a ball in a corner, the right flank player headed onto the post. His goalkeeper Reus was transfixed. Jong Genk still pressed, but ultimately had to recognize their superiority in the experienced home team.

(ssg)

You may also like

Mexico ends the year with defeat after losing...

Jenson Button to race for Jota Porsche in...

CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and...

Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

SEE Colombia vs. Mexico live online today Gol...

Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van...

Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots Richarlison scores ten-man...

Barcelona cannot beat Valencia at Mestalla; Lewandowski wanted...

The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships opened...

Nice concedes its second defeat of the season,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy