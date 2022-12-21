Original title: Eagles end Magic’s 6-game winning streak Trey Young 37+13 Murray free throw quasi lore

The regular season of the new NBA season continues, and the Atlanta Hawks (16 wins and 15 losses) have won consecutive victories. Young scored 37 points and 13 assists. Murray scored 17 points in his comeback. He made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to put the team back in the lead. The Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 126-125 at home (11-21 ). The Eagles won 2 consecutive victories, and the Magic’s 6-game winning streak was ended.

Young of the Hawks had 37 points and 13 assists, Griffin had 19 points and 7 rebounds, Murray had 17 points and 5 rebounds, Hunter had 16 points and 4 rebounds, Collins had 12 points and 7 rebounds Rebounds, Bogdanovic had 10 points and 4 rebounds. Fultz of the Magic had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Wagner had 19 points and 7 rebounds, Bancaro had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, M-Wagner had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Rose scored 14 points, Ban Cailuo scored 11 points and 4 rebounds.

The Hawks’ Murray returned to the starting lineup. After the opening, the two teams drew several times. Hunter and Griffin each scored three points. They led the team to score 8 points in a row. With 4 minutes and 55 seconds left in the first quarter, the Eagles led 21-14. Rose and Bamba each made a three-pointer to catch up, Okong Wukong received a dunk, Wagner scored another three-pointer, and the Magic narrowed the gap to 1 point. Hunter and Griffin kept their touch, and each scored a three-pointer. At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led 34-27.

After the start of the second quarter, the two sides came and went, and the score on the field increased alternately. Schofield scored 5 points and led the team to a 9-0 counterattack wave. The Magic chased to 46-47. Murray and Young hit back with 5 points and opened again. Fultz hit back with a three-pointer.

Young of the Hawks had 15 points and 10 assists in the first half, Collins had 12 points and 5 rebounds, Hunter had 12 points, Murray and Griffin each had 10 points; Magic’s Fultz had 16 points , 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Rose scored 11 points, Ban Cailuo scored 10 points and 4 assists.

Bogdanovic hit a three-pointer, and he led the team to start the third quarter with 7 points in a row. The Eagles led 75-65 by 10 points. M-Wagner quickly recovered 7 points, and Yang scored two goals in a row, which stabilized the situation for the Eagles. In the following games, the Magic tried to counterattack, but the Eagles firmly maintained the lead. Yang fired again before the end of this quarter, scoring 8 points in a row. At the end of the third quarter, the Eagles led 104-94 by 10 points.

Bamba and Wagner scored 5 points to start the fourth quarter, and the Magic were only 5 points behind. Griffin quickly returned 5 points, Rose hit a three-pointer, Murray and Bogdanovic each scored a three-pointer, and the Eagles led 117-104 with 6 minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Anthony made a breakthrough, and the Wagner brothers made four free throws. They led the team to an 8-2 counterattack wave, and the Magic narrowed the gap to 7 points. Yang Lian scored 5 points to start again, Wagner scored 5 points in a row, and M-Wagner scored from the basket. They led the team to another 11-0 counterattack climax. With 28.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Magic chased to 123 -124. Yang missed a jumper, Fultz made a breakthrough, and the Magic took a 125-124 lead with 3.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. After the Hawks timed out, Murray fouled Bancaro and made two free throws. With 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Hawks led 126-125. The Magic failed to complete the final attack after a timeout, and they narrowly lost by 1 point.

Magic starting lineup: Fultz, Wagner, Banqueiro, Ball, M-Wagner

Hawks starting lineup: Young, Murray, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Collins

