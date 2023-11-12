Eagles Soar to Victory in Record-Breaking Series Against Licey in New York

The Águilas Cibaeñas secured a series in New York this weekend with a 3-0 victory over the Tigres del Licey. Taking the first game on Friday by the same score, the main theme on Saturday continued to revolve around the Eagle’s powerful pitching. Seven different pitchers worked together to limit the Tigers to just one hit while striking out 14 batters.

Despite the fact that this is an exhibition series and doesn’t count towards the official LIDOM results, manager Tony Peña emphasized how much the Águilas fans value any win against their archrivals. “When the Águilas beat Licey, no matter where it is, no matter if the games count or not, Cibao will always celebrate,” said Peña.

The only hit for Licey in the second game came from a single by third baseman Orelvis Martínez against reliever Richard Rodríguez in the ninth inning. The close play was reviewed, and after a few suspenseful moments, the umpires confirmed that it was indeed a hit.

On the other side, with Martínez’s hit, the Tigers were able to avoid being victims of a game without a hit or a run in the space of a week, following their loss to the Eastern Stars on Tuesday.

The Dominican fans in New York showed immense support, with 33,131 in attendance for the Saturday duel, setting a new record for game attendance in the history of LIDOM. Most people can’t go to the Dominican Republic to see those games, so it was a special experience for Dominican fans in New York to enjoy the matches.

The “Titans of the Caribbean” series will conclude on Sunday with the third game, scheduled for 1 pm Eastern time.

