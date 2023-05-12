Home » Early exit for Sabalenka and Pegula in Rome
Early exit for Sabalenka and Pegula in Rome

The WTA 1000 tournament in Rome lost two absolute top players on Thursday. World number two Arina Sabalenka from Belarus lost in the second round to Sofia Kenin from the USA 6:7 (4/7) 2:6 in 98 minutes. Jessica Pegula had previously lost to Taylor Townsend, the number three of the tournament lost to her US compatriot in 1:55 hours 2:6 6:3 3:6.

For Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, the end against Kenin came as a surprise. Although the American also triumphed in Melbourne in 2020 and has meanwhile taken fourth place in the WTA ranking, she is currently only in 134th place. Next opponent of the 24-year-old is the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

On Friday, Julia Grabher will fight against number 26 seeded Jil Teichmann in the Italian capital for a place in the third round. While the Swiss had a bye at the start, Austria’s number one prevailed against the Italian Nuria Brancaccio 6:4 3:6 6:2.

