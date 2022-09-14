Home Sports Earn money! Curry is about to reach a lifetime contract with UA with a total price of more than 1 billion US dollars_Brand_Shengzhe_Series
Sports

admin
2022-09-14
On September 14, 2022, Beijing time, according to US media reports, Stephen Curry is about to reach a lifetime contract with his endorsement brand UA.

The lifetime contract is reported to be worth more than $1 billion. The contract format is similar to Michael Jordan and Nike, and UA will continue the “Curry” sub-brand.

Curry joined UA in 2013 and has had several public festivals with founder Plank (mainly the latter supporting Trump). Curry revealed that he considered leaving UA in 2018, but the two sides have since repaired the relationship. The current contract expires in 2024. The Curry series will also usher in the tenth generation of boots.

