Home Sports Earthquake: Ghanaian footballer Atsu found dead under rubble – World
Sports

Earthquake: Ghanaian footballer Atsu found dead under rubble – World

by admin
Earthquake: Ghanaian footballer Atsu found dead under rubble – World

The death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 45,000, according to a latest report published on the Reuters website. Budget destined to increase further, since there are still many missing under the rubble of 264,000 destroyed buildings.

The victims in Turkey are 39,672, 5,800 in Syria, from where there has been no news for days. Yesterday three people were pulled alive from the rubble and mosques around the world prayed for the dead in the earthquake, many of whom were unable to receive burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.

Among the victims is Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who had been playing for Turkish team Hatayspor since September in the top flight. He was found dead under the rubble of the building where he resided in Antioch, southern Turkey. This was announced by his agent quoted by the Turkish private agency DHA. “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. His personal belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” his agent Murat Uzunmehmet said.

According to Turkish media, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle player in England was under the rubble of the Rönesans residence, a 12-story tower that collapsed in the earthquake. The Ghanaian embassy in Turkey and the Ghana Football Federation initially claimed that the striker had been found alive, but this information was later revealed to be false.

The builder of the luxury residence now a ruin, where 800 people are believed to be buried, was arrested last week as he attempted to leave Turkey.

See also  Volleyball World Cup, Lavia: "After Canada we want to beat Turkey too"

Yesterday a 45-year-old man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was extracted alive after being buried for 278 hours under the rubble of a building which collapsed due to the earthquake in Hatay, one of the cities in southeastern Turkey most affected by the earthquake. Anadolu makes it known.

ANSA agency

The death toll in Turkey rises to 36,186. After a new attempted kidnapping of a child in hospital has been foiled, the police have arrested a man in Samandag. A 27-year-old woman was pulled alive after 258 hours from the rubble in Kahramanmaras (ANSA)

Two men aged 26 and 34 were pulled alive after 261 hours under the rubble of a private hospital in the Turkish city of Hatay. The Turkish media report it. Rescuers were working around the collapsed building when they heard a sound, possibly a voice, and dug in that direction. Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, one of the two men rescued, had taken his son to hospital the day before the quake, Anadolu said.


Buildings reduced to piles of rubble, aerial images of Idlib after the earthquake

You may also like

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Sampdoria Bologna on TV and streaming: where to...

Italy asks Brazil to carry out the sentence...

the former Chelsea footballer who died in the...

2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: UConn, Gonzaga move up;...

Qatargate forces José Ramón Bauzá to declare up...

Tiger Woods makes the cut at the Genesis...

Snooker Welsh Open: Three Chinese players make it...

Cardiff City 1-0 Reading: Romaine Sawyers fires stoppage-time...

Clippers, open dialogue with Russell Westbrook

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy