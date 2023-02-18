The death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 45,000, according to a latest report published on the Reuters website. Budget destined to increase further, since there are still many missing under the rubble of 264,000 destroyed buildings.

The victims in Turkey are 39,672, 5,800 in Syria, from where there has been no news for days. Yesterday three people were pulled alive from the rubble and mosques around the world prayed for the dead in the earthquake, many of whom were unable to receive burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.

Among the victims is Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who had been playing for Turkish team Hatayspor since September in the top flight. He was found dead under the rubble of the building where he resided in Antioch, southern Turkey. This was announced by his agent quoted by the Turkish private agency DHA. “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. His personal belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” his agent Murat Uzunmehmet said.

According to Turkish media, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle player in England was under the rubble of the Rönesans residence, a 12-story tower that collapsed in the earthquake. The Ghanaian embassy in Turkey and the Ghana Football Federation initially claimed that the striker had been found alive, but this information was later revealed to be false.

The builder of the luxury residence now a ruin, where 800 people are believed to be buried, was arrested last week as he attempted to leave Turkey.

Yesterday a 45-year-old man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was extracted alive after being buried for 278 hours under the rubble of a building which collapsed due to the earthquake in Hatay, one of the cities in southeastern Turkey most affected by the earthquake. Anadolu makes it known.

Two men aged 26 and 34 were pulled alive after 261 hours under the rubble of a private hospital in the Turkish city of Hatay. The Turkish media report it. Rescuers were working around the collapsed building when they heard a sound, possibly a voice, and dug in that direction. Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, one of the two men rescued, had taken his son to hospital the day before the quake, Anadolu said.