A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the Philippines on Tuesday, March 7. The US Geophysical Institute Usgs reports it on its website. The earthquake was located 4 kilometers from the southeast of San Mariano, in the Davao region (south), at a depth of 38.6 kilometers. So far, no injuries or victims have been reported. However, buildings and offices shook, checks for a landslide on the highway.





Earthquake in the Philippines

The shock it gave tremble the Philippines was recorded at 15:02 (local time, 7:02 in Italy) on Tuesday 7 March.

Epicenter located 4 kilometers from the southeast of San Mariano, in the southern region of Davao, at a depth of 38.6 kilometers.





Earthquake damage

The authorities are reviewing the various reports, especially that of a landslide on a national highway.

At the moment no significant damage to property or persons has been recorded, although buildings and offices shook considerably during the quake.

Earthquakes in the Philippines

In the Philippines earthquakes are a quite frequent phenomenonand even if they usually have low and not worrying intensity, a shock that is decidedly more violent than the others can happen.





The Philippine archipelago is located in a geologically very active area, and the succession of earthquakes can give rise to more serious phenomena and uncontrollable, such as tsunamis or volcanic eruptions.

In 2022 alone, they were registered in the Philippines over 15 thousand seismic eventsof which only 7 exceeded magnitude 5, without however reaching 6.

The last strong shock dates back to February 1, 2023, also in the south of the country: magnitude 6.1.



