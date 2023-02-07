In the past few hours the Turkish football team of theHataysporas well as all the people who know him, was able to breathe a sigh of relief at the discovery of the former midfielder Chelsea e Newcastle, Christian Atsupulled alive from the rubble of the terrible earthquake which upset Turkey e Syria. The same hopes were nourished by the Malatyaspora club that plays in the Turkish Serie B, worried about the fate of its goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, also among the missing. But on Tuesday afternoon the bad news arrived, communicated by the club: “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, he lost his life under the rubble following the earthquake. Rest in peace. We will not forget you, you were a beautiful person”.

In the last few hours it was his coach who expressed great concern for the fate of the footballer born in 1994, being the only one of the whole team who did not leave the city after the violent earthquakes that razed many areas of the Anatolian country and neighboring Syria. Although the latest rumors still gave some hope that the news of his death was not true, the official confirmation from the club has finally canceled them.