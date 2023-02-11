While the rescuers work tirelessly to rescue as soon as possible the people left under the rubble of the very powerful earthquake which devastated the Turkey and the Syriaamong those who were missing was also Christian Atsuformer Ghanaian footballer Chelsea e Newcastle. The 31-year-old midfielder now plays for the Turkish team Hatayspor. And it was the club that gave the news of his disappearance. Atsu luckily it was rescued Monday evening from rubble and was transported to hospital after sustaining injuries to his right foot and charged difficulty respiratory.

Like him, other teammates were probably also involved in the collapses following the violent earthquake it caused over 5 thousand dead. The Turkish Club Hatayspor is based in the Kahramanmaras region, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake. The sporting director of the club is still among the missing, Taner Drag.