Earthquake. Title battle in trouble, there was even a threat of complete cancellation

The Czech-Slovak fighting organization RFA had a lot to worry about on Friday. The day before the tournament in Havířov, there were big problems during the official weigh-in regarding the title duel for the K-1 champion belt. The current king of the category up to 66 kilograms, Václav Sivák, weighed in on the second attempt, but the challenger Ruslan Tokharov overshot by two kilograms right away, and question marks hung over the future of the duel for a long time. The organization had to act, after a few hours it came to a conclusion.

