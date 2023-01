Gambettola (Forlì Cesena), 29 January 2023 – The earth continues to shake in Romagna: the epicenter is still in the Cesena area, 4 km from Gambettola. This morning at 8,37 Ingv (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) scored one magnitude of 2.6.

The map (from the Ingv website)

Definitely lower than those of 4.1 and 3.8 which shook all of Romagna yesterdaywhere they have been felt distinctly by the population, from Ravenna to Rimini and as far as the Pesaro area, in the Marches.