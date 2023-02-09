Several Valencian students in Turkey narrate the state of the country after the earthquake | “All my friends here have volunteered bringing blankets and basic necessities,” explains an exchange student.

“I woke up the next morning and my phone was bursting with calls and messages asking if I was okay”. Claudia Senón is 21 years old and is a student of Audiovisual Communication at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV). The magnitude 7.8 earthquake caught him studying in Turkey, although more than 1,000 kilometers from the border with Syria, the epicenter of the quake that left at least 11,000 people dead and 53,000 injured.

Claudia found out from the news and from the messages when she woke up. The earthquake occurred at 4 in the morning and very far from his position, but his family was very concerned for a few hours because the week before she had been visiting precisely that area, and his relatives did not know if he was still there.

María José Valdivieso is 23 and studies Fine Arts also at the UPV. The earthquake caught her much closer to her, but also without consequences. She has been in Valencia since Wednesday, and she explains that, after finishing her Erasmus in Turkey, she decided to go to Istanbul for a couple of days to do some sightseeing before returning to Valencia

Early Monday morning, while he was sleeping, the owner of the hostel knocked on all the tenants door to door to make them go down to the street. “He told us to get down quickly, that it was a serious emergency.“. Valdivieso put on a jacket over his pajamas and spent more than 30 minutes at minus six degrees under a snowfall in istanbul, along with dozens of other people.

“At that moment I didn’t know what was happening, I just had to go down. Then they explained everything to us, that an earthquake had occurred hundreds of kilometers away and that we had done a drill in case there was an aftershock in Istanbul,” says Valdivieso.

At first she didn’t care because she did her Erasmus in an area of ​​Turkey where small earthquakes are common. “I thought it was one more, then when I got up I saw on the news that this had been really devastating“, Explain.

A group of Valencian firefighters, this Tuesday in Turkey. | IAE

Volunteer in every street

Although he did not feel the earthquake, Senón explains that he does feel “much sadness and much shock in the country. I see everyone super dumped, people are constantly checking social media for the latest updates,” she explains.

The population is also helping in any way possible. “All my friends here have signed up for one of the volunteer points carrying blankets or basic necessities. Trucks do not stop leaving for the area and I see the people in my area (a city near Ankara) very concerned with the tragedy, “he explains.

Another of the first things Claudia saw on her phone was an email from the Polytechnic University of Valencia, who has four students studying in Turkey, asking him about his condition to confirm that he was well and out of the danger zone. That email also reached Valdivieso.

🔴 UPV COMMUNICATION 🔴 After contacting the four students who are in Turkey, we have confirmed that they are safe and away from the danger zone. From the @UPVour support and solidarity with the people affected by the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria. — Polytechnic University of Valencia (@UPV) February 8, 2023

Valdivieso returned to Valencia literally the day after the earthquake. “I thought they were going to cancel my flight because it was happening with manybut in the end, although he arrived a couple of hours in advance, we did go out,” he recalls.

Now he explains that he has many acquaintances in Turkey who are completely devoting themselves to contributing their bit to alleviate the tragedy. “I have friends with relatives in the area who have sadly lost their lives.“, account. He explains that the consequences have been catastrophic and that there are many people affected. “The magnitude of the earthquake has been immense even for a relatively accustomed country,” he says.