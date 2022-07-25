On July 24, the players of the Chinese men’s football selection team greeted the fans after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On the same day, in the 2022 East Asia Cup men’s football match held in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, the Chinese national men’s football selection team drew 0-0 with the Japanese team.

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Liu Zhurun ​​(front left) defended Japanese team player Shuto Machino during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, goalkeeper Han Jiaqi of the Chinese men’s football selection team hugged the football after making a save at the end of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Liu Zhurun ​​(front left) defended Japanese team player Shinnosuke Nakatani during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Su Shihao (left) competed with Japanese team player Kento Hashimoto.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, goalkeeper Han Jiaqi of the Chinese men’s football selection team hugged the football after making a save at the end of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Japanese team player Yuki Soma (second from right) missed a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Zhu Chenjie (front left) and teammate Su Shihao after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, fans of the Chinese team after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, goalkeeper Han Jiaqi (top) of the Chinese men’s football selection team made a save in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Jiang Guangtai (front left), a player of the Chinese men’s football selection team, defended Japanese team player Yuki Soma (front right).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Zhu Chenjie (left) defended the shot of Japanese team player Shuto Machino.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s soccer selection team player Tan Long (top left) competed with Japan’s Nakatani Shinnosuke for the top spot.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, goalkeeper Han Jiaqi of the Chinese men’s football selection team hugged the football after making a save at the end of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On July 24, Chinese men’s football selection team player Dai Weijun (front left) passes the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu