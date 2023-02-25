More newspapers are dropping the cartoon Dilbert this week, after its creator Scott Adams went full racist granddad in a podcast rant declaring “the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away.”

The comic strip Dilbert still exists, though as of today, it’s being published in fewer newspapers. And the strip is still drawn by its original creator, the now Pleasanton-based Scott Adams, who in recent years has made himself newsworthy for a lot of the wrong reasons (e.g., trying to monetize the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on his app). But now even more papers are dropping Dilbertafter Adams went on a racist rant on his podcast Wednesday, classifying Black Americans as a “hate group,” and saying “the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*** away,” as the Bay Area News Group reports.

The podcast is called Real Coffee with Scott Adams, and his rant was allegedly inspired by some poll by Rasmussen, whose results Adams interprets as saying “nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people.” I am not personally familiar with this poll — the conservative Washington Examiner reported on it Wednesday — but I am aware that Rasmussen had the distinction of being the least accurate pollster in the 2022 midterm elections.

Technically, per Bay Area News Group, the poll of 1,000 American adults found that in reaction to the phrase “It’s OK to be white,” 26% of Black respondents said it’s “not OK to be white” and 21% said “they weren’t sure.” Likely inspired by some other conservative pundit, Adams interprets that as “47% of Blacks not willing to say it’s OK to be white.”

A clip from the segment is seen above, “If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people, according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll, that’s a hate group. That’s a hate group. And I don’t want anything to do with them.”

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” he continued. “Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

Dilbert had already been dropped by 77 newspapers last September, after introducing the strip’s first Black character, but only as a means of mocking “woke” culture. The strip is being dropped by more publications in the wake of Wednesday’s rant. “This is not a difficult decision,” the Cleveland Plain Dealer explained today. “Until we decide what to replace Dilbert with, you’ll likely see a gray box where it has been appearing.”

