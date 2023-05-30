Eastbourne International: Elena Rybakina to compete before Wimbledon title defence

Elena Rybakina won her first major title at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will compete at Eastbourne in June as part of her title defence preparations.

The Kazakh world number four is one of seven top-10 women’s players set to feature at Devonshire Park.

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, world number three Jessica Pegula and sixth-ranked Coco Gauff are also on the entry list for the tournament, which takes place from 26 June to 1 July.

Britain’s Jack Draper is set to compete in the men’s event.

Draper, 21, reached the semi-finals last year but was forced to retire from his first-round French Open match on Monday with a shoulder problem.

The men’s draw includes American defending champion and world number eight Taylor Fritz.

Women’s defending champion Petra Kvitova – a two-time Wimbledon winner – will also return.

“I’m really excited to be heading back to Eastbourne – winning there last year was one of the most special titles of my career,” Czech Kvitova said.

Last year’s runner-up Jelena Ostapenko, Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari and ninth-ranked Daria Kasatkina of Russia will also compete as part of their Wimbledon preparations.

Wimbledon takes place from 3-16 July.